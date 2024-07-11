POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach Recreation Committee summer camp was underway beginning on Monday this week, when The Ocean Star stopped by Pleasure Park to speak to the director and campers about what they’re most looking forward to this summer.

“I am a teacher; I’ve been a special ed teacher for 28 years now,” said Toni Chamberlain, the director of the summer camp alongside assistant director Sophia Longo. “I’ve always taught ESY (extended school year) in my school district about an hour south, Little Egg Harbor, but it was a lot.”

“That was last summer, so I’m back for the second,” she said. “Each year, we’re trying to make changes; make it a little better and more educational.”

Chamberlain said that in addition to the value she gets out of being an educator running a summer camp, she gets to spend time with her daughter, who also attends the camp in the 3-5 age group.

“I wanted to be closer to home and spend more time as part of the community,” said Chamberlain. “When I teach, I leave home at 7 (a.m.) and I don’t get home until 5 (p.m.), so a lot of my day is either traveling, commuting or spent in the other district. I sometimes feel like I don’t give enough to my town, or my daughter…I was born and raised here. It’s nice to stay local, and I get to spend more time here now.”

The campers are broken up into three groups based on their grade as of this school year — K-2, 3-5 and 6-8 — and they broadly told The Ocean Star what they were looking forward to about Summer Camp 2024.

Among the most popular things the campers look forward to is “Fire Truck Fridays,” when a member of the fire department gives the kids a hands-on tour of the vehicle.

While the sixth- through eighth-graders of the bunch were especially looking to spend time with their friends, the younger cohort was especially excited for the scheduled trip to Jenkinson’s Aquarium as well as treat vendors like popcorn and ice cream.

The Mayors Wellness Campaign for Point Pleasant Beach is also coordinating several events for the campers, including donating healthy snacks to the group, inviting therapy dogs to camp, a bike safety presentation and more.

“We have a lot going on,” said Chamberlain. “We have walking trips to the library, walking trips to the post office, to the police station, to the firehouse, to the aquarium…We also have different vendors coming in…We have yoga here, the library comes every week with the book bike, so kids can check out books. My hope is to get everybody a library card who doesn’t have one.”

The program lasts for six weeks between July and August at Pleasure Park.