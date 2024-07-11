POINT PLEASANT — The Kiwanis Club of Point Pleasant has brought a BookSmiles book donation bin to the borough last week.

BookSmiles is an organization based in Camden County that gives books to children and schools in southern New Jersey and Philadelphia.

The Kiwanis Club of Point Pleasant has worked with BookSmiles before, with the organization present at Kiwanis’ Pointsgiving event last November at Community Park. The event included several nonprofit organizations and volunteer opportunities for the attendees. The Kiwanis Club, alongside other nonprofit organizations including BookSmiles, had projects set up for volunteers to join.

During that event, Kiwanis and BookSmiles collected over 6,000 books from the community. After that success, both nonprofits continued to work together to set up a collection bin within Point Pleasant.

After a lengthy search for a home for this bin, the brightly colored receptacle has found a home at the Point Pleasant Borough Recycling Center, just behind the Stop & Shop off Route 88 and Bridge Avenue.

To start, one bin will be placed in Point Pleasant, but if the need arises, another location will be selected in Point Pleasant Beach.

Kiwanis members will pick up books from the bin monthly. BookSmiles will bring its box truck once a year for Kiwanis Pointsgiving or whenever the organization has more than 2,000 books. Members will also bring small batches out to BookSmiles throughout the year.

Not only can people donate at the bin, but Kiwanis will integrate book drives into town events.

President of Point Pleasant Kiwanis Kristen Fischer told The Ocean Star, “Sometimes it takes a little work to do a good thing. Kiwanis has seen time and time again that people want to help others and they’re very generous. That’s why we put the work into coordinating the bin and the pickups. We know people will donate books to this great cause when we give them the opportunity. We hope residents in the borough utilize this service to ensure their used books get into the hands of people who need them most.”

Any residents interested in learning more about Kiwanis or looking to donate books or space, can contact Kiwanis at pointpleasantkiwanis@gmail.com or visit pointpleasantkiwanis.org/booksmiles.

