MANTOLOKING — The borough council adopted an ordinance that will appropriated $240,197 for capital improvements at the June 18 council meeting.

Beverley Konopada, borough clerk, said, “Ordinance No. 2024-23 is an ordinance appropriating $240,197.38 from the reserve capital outlay in order to provide for various capital improvements in and by the Borough of Mantoloking.”

The capital improvement funds are divided into 10 different improvements or purposes with varying amounts.

The improvements or purposes are listed as