MANTOLOKING — The borough council adopted an ordinance that will appropriated $240,197 for capital improvements at the June 18 council meeting.
Beverley Konopada, borough clerk, said, “Ordinance No. 2024-23 is an ordinance appropriating $240,197.38 from the reserve capital outlay in order to provide for various capital improvements in and by the Borough of Mantoloking.”
The capital improvement funds are divided into 10 different improvements or purposes with varying amounts.
The improvements or purposes are listed as
- $993 for a police boat
- $10,000 for police radios
- $13,000 for reserve for public works equipment trailer
- $34,954.38 for Bay Avenue remediation
- $10,000 for police MDTs (mobile data terminals)
- $84,000 for check valves
- $10,000 for beach walkway storm repairs
- $20,000 for the firehouse roof
- $10,000 for an emergency sewer repair
- $47,250 for fire turnout gear.