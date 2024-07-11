AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The borough board of commissioners, at the July 8 meeting, adopted a bonding ordinance for improvements to Railroad Avenue. The commissioners also approved a resolution to apply for a New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) Municipal Aid Program grant to cover part of the Garfield Avenue project costs.

The approved bond ordinance is appropriating $383,000 for estimated total project costs for the repaving of Railroad Avenue.

“We get feedback from our borough administrator and from our public works and police, roads that really need work and we try to prioritize it based on what we hear from (those) and people from town,” said Mayor Bonanno. “We’ve tried to get around incrementally to all the different streets in town and we try as much as possible to get grants from the state to pay for the road work.”

The borough then approved a resolution seeking a NJDOT grant to assist with costs associated with repaving Garfield Avenue, between Ocean and Third avenues.

Mayor Bonanno said the borough is seeking bids for a contractor for the projects.

The work is expected to begin in the fall, according to borough engineer Ray Savacool.

Regarding traffic patterns during the roadwork, Mayor Bonanno said, “They (contractors) can do this very quickly, so there shouldn’t be much of an interruption and everyone in the area gets notified…they’ll be notified by the police before the work starts.”

BOARDWALK BOOK SALE POSTPONED

Due to weather concerns, the Avon Public Library’s annual Boardwalk Book Sale has been postponed until Friday, July 19 from 12 to 4 p.m. and Saturday, July 20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Donations will be accepted on Friday morning at the Boardwalk Pavilion any time after 8 a.m.