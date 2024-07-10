MANASQUAN — The Borough of Manasquan officially purchased Sullivan’s Service Center, located at 86 Main St., on June 28 for $649,000, according to Manasquan Borough Administrator Tom Flarity.

Flarity told The Coast Star, “The plan for the property is to demolish the current structure and to work with Monmouth County Engineering/Highway Departments to include the parcel in a new traffic pattern.”

Located on the popular intersection of Main and Broad streets, the borough sought to purchase the property for a safety improvement project to better accommodate the flow of traffic.

The intersection has raised traffic safety concerns for years, with a continued emphasis on improvements after a fatal accident in 2018 in which a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street.

“The objective is to create a more orderly intersection to accommodate the flow of motor vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians,” said Flarity.

Michael Sullivan, owner of Sullivan’s Service Center for the past 40 years, sold the property and plans to retire to Pennsylvania after vacating the property. Over the course of the next few weeks, Sullivan said he has “a lot of cleaning up to do” before he says goodbye to the business he’s owned and operated for over four decades.

At the Oct. 16, 2023 borough council meeting, the council amended an ordinance to increase the allocation to $840,000 for the plan to acquire the Sullivan’s Service Center site for its traffic safety improvement project at the intersection of Main and Broad streets, in addition to environmental studies at the location.

At the next meeting on Nov. 13, the council unanimously approved the passage of the bond ordinance that appropriated funds for the purchase of the property that has since served as a U-Haul rental location and auto repair shop.

Located at 86 Main St., the property has served in several different capacities over the years and has long been a target for traffic improvement for the Borough due to its location, former Manasquan Mayor Ed Donovan said last year.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

