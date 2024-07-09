POINT PLEASANT — The annual Harvey Memorial Methodist Church Holy Crap Flea Market returned over the weekend.

On Saturday, July 6, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the church doors at 1120 Arnold Ave. opened to the public for this massive market.

This year, the event was spearheaded by Mary and Keith Maggs, who organized the whole event and made it run as smoothly as it did.

The event has been going on for many years and the church collects donated items over the course of the year so it can resell these items for a fraction of the cost. Last year, the event saw hundreds of residents come out to peruse all the items the church had set up in their space.

Triche Sherman, a church volunteer, described the “conga-line” volunteers make to get all the items down from the attic of the church and organize each item to various sections.

This year was no exception, with a line out the door early on Saturday before the flea market even opened. Sherman then said the church had a steady and crowded day on Saturday, with hundreds of residents making their way into the church.

“It went fantastic. We couldn’t have asked for a better turnout. We had a line out the door first thing in the morning and it just kept steady all day,” said Sherman.

Each volunteer at the event would staff a table, where they would be selling glassware, books, clothing and much more. The church also had Blessings Boutique, ran by Sherman, which sold brand new items, such as hand-made sea glass jewelry along with a bake sale.

All the money raised from this event was used in all their local missions, which include a feeding project, which encompasses a pantry, a pet pantry and a feeding program where people can come and have hot, prepared meals. The church also delivers meals to anyone in need within the community.

