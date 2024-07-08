BRICK TOWNSHIP — Superintendent of the Brick School District Thomas Farrell has been named Ocean County Superintendent of the Year by the Ocean County Association of School Administrators (OCASA).

Superintendent Farrell told The Ocean Star, “I am honored and humbled, because this recognition came from my esteemed colleagues – other local Ocean County Superintendents – and I am grateful to work with such a collegial and collaborative group of educational professionals.”

Superintendent Farrell is currently in his fifth year as superintendent of Brick Schools and his 12th year as a superintendent in New Jersey. He is also the vice president and president-elect of the OCASA.

Vanessa Pereira, president of OCASA, said via a press release, “It is with great enthusiasm that I announce Dr. Thomas Farrell as the Ocean County Superintendent of the Year. Over the past five years, Dr. Farrell has demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication while serving the Brick Township Schools. Despite navigating through several challenging budget cycles, Dr. Farrell’s unwavering commitment to prioritizing students’ needs has been evident in every decision he makes.”

Superintendent Farrell told The Ocean Star that he is also proud of Brick Schools for this recognition saying, “This recognition is really for the entire Brick Schools Community – our dedicated board of education, our hard-working administrative team, fantastic staff and stellar students, as well as caring parents. Brick Pride.”

