WALL TOWNSHIP — A crash that involved multiple cars and took place on Route 34 in front of Wall Stadium Speedway last Friday is currently under investigation, according to information from a press release issued by the Wall Township Police Department.

At approximately 5:31 p.m., the department received a report of a multivehicle collision occurring at the intersection of the state route and Hurley Pond Road. Responding officers arrived at the scene, as well as first aid units.

The press release notes that an initial investigation revealed that a 25-year-old woman from Farmingdale was driving a 2017 Honda CRV northbound on Hurley Pond Road. For reasons still under investigation, police say, she lost control of her vehicle, veered off the roadway, and crossed the grass median separating the north- and south-bound lanes.

The woman’s car then collided with a 2014 Nissan Rogue, which was occupied by a 60-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man, both from Hazlet, who were traveling southbound.

The 25-year-old driver of the Honda CRV was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the collision, police said. She was found trapped inside her vehicle on the passenger side floor. Emergency responders from the Glendola Fire Department were forced to extricate her from the wreckage. The Hazlet woman in the Nissan Rogue also required extrication from her vehicle due to the extent of the damage.

Police did not initially disclose identification of the people involved in the crash.

All individuals involved in the crash sustained “moderate injuries” and were transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune Township. Other first responders included the Wall Township Police Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Belmar Emergency Medical Services.

Due to the severity of the collision and the need for investigation, the roadway was closed for approximately an hour and a half.

During the on-scene investigation, officers detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverages emanating from the 25-year-old Farmingdale woman, the release said. Charges are currently pending the results of a toxicology report.

Police have yet to update the status of the Hazlet couple.

The investigation is being led by Ptl. Kevin Donegan. Those with relevant information are asked to contact Donegan at (732) 449-4500 ext. 1217 or via email at kdonegan@wallpolice.org.

