POINT PLEASANT — The Next Steps Adult Day Program has officially opened its doors at 1521 Beaver Dam Road, helping adults with disabilities learn basic life skills and getting them accustomed to the real world.

The nonprofit organization is dedicated to providing adults with special needs meaningful life experiences that promote independence and increase social development while maintaining a healthy mind and body. The program aims to develop, maintain and maximize an individual’s independent functioning in self-care, physical and emotional growth, socialization, communication and vocational skills, according to the program’s founder and executive director Jen Dyer.

The ribbon cutting saw members of Next Steps, both volunteers and clients, alongside members of the community, the chamber of commerce and the council.

Mayor Robert Sabosik said, “We are here today for an exciting new program called Next Steps. It is another extension of helping special needs children and young adults to go further along in the educational process. It is a dynamic program that is energized. The owners are local, who want to bring something back to town that is missing, and they are accomplishing that in the best ways possible; giving back to young adults, giving them everything they can be in the future.”

Councilwoman Charlene Archer said, “This is very important to the community. It brings back what these young adults can do. These individuals have been helped throughout the school system, but now they need extra help because once they are done with school, they get forgotten about. This is an extension of that. They can still be part of the community.”

Dyer said after a long time coming, “It feels amazing to finally have our doors open. It is so nice to see the smiles on the faces of our clients. I already see some new friendships form in just a short couple of hours we have been here. I would say it was a great first day.”

The program currently is made up of 20 clients in the summer and 28 in the fall. Roughly five volunteers from the community assist Dyer, and she is always looking for more help from residents or even businesses. None of the volunteers are paid and donate their time to the clients of the program.

“It is really amazing. I feel like this has been a long time coming and we are really filling a need in the community. We have clients coming all the way from Millstone, all the way up to Ocean and Tinton Falls. Clearly there is a need in this community and we are here to provide this to the adults as they deserve,” said Dyer.

To learn more about Next Steps, to donate or to get involved, contact Dyer at 860-324-2289 or jdyer.nexsteps@gmail.com or visit the website at nextstepsadp.com.

