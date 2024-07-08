SEA GIRT — The Sea Girt Conservancy will host its fourth annual Summer Soiree Cocktail Party fundraiser on Saturday, July 20 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and invites community members out for a night of cocktails, music, magic and more.

Each year, the event is organized as a way to promote the organization’s mission of sustaining, protecting and maintaining the borough’s parks and open spaces by contributing to a slew of environmental improvements to Edgemere, Station and Crescent Parks and other ongoing projects.

“It’s a fun way to get people involved and show them what we’re doing, and it’s a way of thanking them too for contributing,” said Sea Girt Conservancy Board Member Donna Thurston.

“We’re a totally nonprofit organization so we really depend on the contributions of our donors, and since we are tackling major, major open spaces here…the proceeds just helped us hire a professional architectural landscape firm to come up with designs (for all of the borough’s open spaces),” she said.

The night will include an open bar concept, an array of hors d’oeuvres, live music, a live magician show, with a caricature on site.

To purchase tickets, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sea-girt-conservancys-4th-annual-summer-soiree-tickets-914000208227?aff=oddtdtcreator

