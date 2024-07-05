WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Public Library announced an upcoming book sale to take place this month, displaying cookbooks for residents and county card holders to peruse.

This is a special three-day sale on “pristine unused cookbooks,” the township library association’s vice president Allen Alper said. There are single and complete sets detailing countries, ethnicities and methods of preparing simple to complex meals.

The sale begins Thursday, July 11 and runs through Saturday, July 13. Prices start at $1 and vary as to type of sets or books purchased. Those days, the library – which is located at 2700 Allaire Road across from the municipal building – will be open July 11 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., July 12 from 1 to 5 p.m. and July 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. More information on the library’s events and schedules can be found at monmouthcountylib.org/library-branches/wall or by calling 732-449-8877.

“This is a special sale in addition to the four we run each year. This sale will allow us to provide additional funds for the library to upgrade the infrastructure and services to our patrons,” Alper said.

