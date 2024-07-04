SPRING LAKE — As construction on phase two of the Marucci Park project nears its start, Spring Lake is in the process of trying to secure grant funding for the next stage of that project, phase three, which is expected to begin construction in 2025.

Matthew Mariano of (Avakian Inc.) gave a presentation at the June 25 mayor and council meeting outlining what the project has looked and will look like leading up to phase three, what that phase aims to accomplish and what would be needed.

Following the presentation, the council authorized an application to the Monmouth County Municipal Park Improvement Grant Program for $300,000 to help fund the project.

Phase three of the Marucci Park project will focus on the west side of the park, much of which is currently used by Spring Lake’s Department of Public Works (DPW) for storage.

Mariano said that the goal of this part of the project is to reclaim a 5.2 acre area of the park that has largely been “deforested” and make it a “green space” once more. Marucci Park in its entirety spans 16.23 acres.

Some of the core aspects of phase three include a walking path, invasive plant treatment and removal, footbridges across Polypod Brook and a pond.

“What we’re looking at is a lot of walking,” said Mariano, who said that the project would create 0.64 miles of new pathway. The path in Marucci Park would connect to the pathway along the perimeter of Lake Como as well as to the boardwalk, leading to an approximate total of 3.1 miles for walkers, joggers and bikers to utilize.

