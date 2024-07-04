BELMAR — The community is welcomed to join together this weekend for the third annual Independence Day Show. The holiday celebration, presented by Raising4 Inc. and the Borough of Belmar, will light up the night with a free concert, computerized light show and fireworks display on Saturday, July 6.

The show will start with a pre-show concert at 8:30 p.m. followed by the light show projected onto Taylor Pavilion. The fireworks display will take place following the light show and begin at 9:10 p.m.

For the best possible viewing, participants are encouraged to gather on the grass in front of Taylor Pavilion, located at 500 Ocean Ave., for the light show that will be projected onto the front of the building.

After the concert and national anthem, a light show with colorful lighting and other atmospheric effects, including pyrotechnics, will be projected onto Taylor Pavilion and coordinated along to patriotic music. The event is expected to last approximately 10 minutes.

The annual Independence Day celebration will once again benefit Rebuilding Warriors, a non-profit organization that trains and provides service animals to veterans and first responders in need.

While the event is free, participants are encouraged to make donations to the organization to support the cause. While there will be volunteers at the event to collect monetary donations in person, a Venmo link will also be available for online donations.

