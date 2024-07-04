FREEHOLD – A former Wall Township High School teacher has been arrested and criminally charged with having a sexual relationship with a student, according to a joint statement made by Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago and Wall Township Police Chief Sean O’Halloran.

Julie Rizzitello, 36, of Brick Township, who submitted her resignation earlier this week, is charged with two counts of second-degree Sexual Assault, third-degree Witness Tampering, and three counts of fourth-degree Criminal Sexual Contact, according to the July 4 statement.

An investigation involving members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Bureau and Wall Township Police Department, assisted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and the Brick Township Police Department, revealed that the alleged criminal conduct by Rizzitello began earlier this year. On multiple occasions and in at least three jurisdictions — Belmar, Brick and Wall — Rizzitello allegedly engaged in various sexual acts with the victim.

The collaborative investigation resulted in charges being filed both in Monmouth and Ocean counties.

Rizzitello was arrested without incident on Wednesday, July 3 and transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution (MCCI), where she remains incarcerated pending a detention hearing to take place in Monmouth County Superior Court.

Rizzitello is being represented by Francis R. Hodgson, Esq., with an office in Toms River. When reached by telephone at his office on July 4, Hodgson said he could not comment at this time.

According to a now-removed web page on Wall Public Schools web site, Rizzitello was an 11th grade English teacher.

This case is being prosecuted by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Danielle Zanzuccki, Director of the MCPO Special Victims Bureau.

Anyone with information about Rizzitello’s activities is being urged to contact MCPO Detective Jose Rodriguez at 800-533-7443 or Wall Township Police Department Detective Devin Corso at 732-449-4500.