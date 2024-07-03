TOMS RIVER — Olivia Paige, 35, of Toms River, was sentenced to seven years in New Jersey State Prison (NJSP) as a result of her previously entered guilty plea to robbery in connection to an incident that occurred in Lakewood Township, announced Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer on June 29.

Paige was sentenced to three years in NJSP as a result of a previously entered guilty plea to possession of cocaine in connection with an incident that occurred in Brick Township on January 11, 2023.

Paige was also sentenced to 18 months in NJSP as a result of her previously entered guilty plea to aggravated assault in connection with an incident that occurred in Lakewood Township on April 14, 2023.

According to a press release by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, the three sentences will run concurrently.

All three guilty charges were before state Superior Court Judge Guy P. Ryan on April 22.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.