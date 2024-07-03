Circle BMW, the region’s premier BMW dealership located in Eatontown, presented a donation to the Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II Memorial Fund, a non-profit organization that provides support to improve the morale and welfare of members of the United States Armed Forces and their families and scholarships to students who exemplify leadership qualities and community spirit.

The donation amount was determined by the number of cars Circle BMW sold during the Memorial Day holiday weekend. For every vehicle sold that weekend, Circle BMW donated to the Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II Memorial Fund. As in past years, Circle BMW was closed on Memorial Day in honor of our fallen heroes.

This is the eighth year that Circle BMW has selected the Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II Memorial Fund to be the recipient of a philanthropic donation.

Marion Zilinski, mother of Lt. Zilinski, co-founder and board member of the Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II Memorial Fund, said, “Circle BMW has been a long-time supporter and contributor to our mission, and we are extremely grateful for their friendship and charitable donations.” Zilinski added, “With this donation, we are able to maintain our commitment to support our military families, many who endured an added burden during the past years.”

DeFelice said, “Memorial Day is a time to reflect and honor the men and women who gave their lives to ensure our freedom. Lt. Zilinski made the ultimate sacrifice for America and his family has kept his memory alive by helping other military families, a selfless and admirable act of kindness. It is our honor to again make a charitable donation to the Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II Memorial Fund in support of the good work being done to assist our U.S. Armed Forces and their families.”

As an act of love and to honor his life and memory, Lt. Zilinski’s family and friends founded the Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II Memorial Fund, whose mission is to continue to serve and assist returning men and women who were wounded in service to our nation and to provide support that improves the welfare of members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families. The fund also supports scholarships at CBA.

For more information about the Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II Memorial Fund, please visit runwithdennis.org or email RunwithDennis@yahoo.com.