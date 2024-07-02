WALL TOWNSHIP — As the threat of thunderstorms loomed over the area this past weekend, Wall Township responded with another successful rendition of its annual fair, wrapped up by a bright fireworks display on Monday night.

Droves of people packed into the community park section of the municipal complex at the corner of Allaire and Bailey’s Corner roads, indulging in an array of activities that involved knickknack-prized games, tattoos, face painting and clothing for all sizes. The atmosphere buzzed with excitement as families, friends and neighbors came together to enjoy the festivities.

“The fair really has become a tradition here in Wall,” said Wall Township Mayor Kevin Orender. “Several people have told me they thoroughly enjoyed themselves over the course of the four days.”

The fair, which is usually held near the Fourth of July, ran from Thursday, June 27th to Monday night, July 1st. Thursday and Friday nights were held from 5 to 10 p.m., while Saturday the 29th ran an extra hour. Sunday’s hours were reduced due to inclement weather.

Various food vendors set up shop in the middle of the park, surrounded by cornhole sets and alcohol, such as beer and wine for the of-age crowd to enjoy. Notable classics and vendors included peaches and ice cream, hot dogs, hamburgers, a biergarten, Pasquale’s Pizzeria (located on East Hurley Pond Road in the township), funnel cakes, fried Oreos, lemonade, Shore Fresh Seafood Market & Restaurant (of Point Pleasant), cosmic kettle corn, The Empanada Guy, Twisted Steaks (of New Egypt), boba tea, cotton candy and Mr. Softee.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

