SEA GIRT — Sea Girt Elementary School (SGES) is out for the school year, but has recently welcomed back nearly 80 of its students to participate in a number of various summer programs both educationally academic based and fun-filled.

The summer programs include everything from Brain Camp, summer reading and music programs to archery, babysitting certification class, gardening, STEM (Science, technology, engineering, math) LEGO Lab and a two-day “Welcome to Kindergarten” program.

“We’ve been building (our programs) and last year was a big build,” said Principal/Superintendent Richard Papera. “Last year, we got a huge response and this year we got a huge response as well.”

Brain Camp, one of SGES’s first summer program offerings, allow students in sixth through eighth grades to keep their brains sharp on a mix of educational materials, by reviewing language arts and mathematics learned during the school year.

The Pre-High Summer Reading Program, or Breakfast Club #SummerEdition is held on Thursday mornings for sixth through eighth grade students who want to get a jumpstart on their summer reading assignment while enjoying breakfast, with text reflection and discussions together as a group.

