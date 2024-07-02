WALL TOWNSHIP — Early on Tuesday morning, Bert the emu decided to see the sights around the Atlantic Farm Market and could be seen strolling along the bike path located on Atlantic Avenue, fascinating bikers along the way.

Farm employees told The Coast Star that while it is unclear exactly how he escaped, he is believed to have jumped over several fences. He was returned safely to the farm later that morning and can be visited along with many other animals any day of the week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.