BRICK TOWNSHIP — Robert Lasher, 71, of Brick Township, was charged with possession of child pornography, announced Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer on July 2.

According to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, the investigation leading to this charge was the result of a referral from the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

The ICAC Task Force received cyber-tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an individual was uploading images of child pornography to the internet.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit identified an IP address associated with a Brick Township residence as the location from which an individual was uploading images of child pornography.

The individual was later identified as Lasher.

