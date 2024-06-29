POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Wednesdays at Ocean County Library are set to become a bit more adventurous this summer when the Point Pleasant Beach Branch hosts its returning summer sessions of Dungeons & Dragons for ages 10 to 18.

The popular tabletop RPG (role-playing game) is in its fifth edition (5E) set of rules currently and involves a blend of storytelling and combat — the outcomes of which are often left to the roll of dice. For example, on a 20-sided die, the number 20 would denote a “critical success,” or automatic success at whatever a character is attempting to do, whereas a 1 would denote a “critical failure.”

Matt Willbergh, the branch manager for the Point Pleasant Beach library, told The Ocean Star that his intent with bringing back the sessions this summer is to both foster a sense of community building among the younger crowd as well as creativity through decision-making and character creation.

“I’ve run games here for teens probably for about five or six years,” he said. “I took a break from it, but we’re bringing it back this summer. They seem to really like it; it can be chaos simply because of getting some different kids every week. But we sometimes had three or four kids that would always come…There were times when it was really big when I would have 15 or 16 kids in the campaign.”

“It’s a one-shot campaign, an hour and 45 minutes for each session, and I’m hoping to complete the one-shot by the end of this summer,” said Willbergh.

He also said that the game is a good way to encourage young people to positively engage with nerd culture; which, in recent years, has become largely mainstream.

“I’ve always had sort of an interest in it; I grew up reading fantasy and nerdy stuff like that,” said Willbergh. “Then, when 5E came out, I thought, ‘I’m an adult,’ I have expendable income and I can spend money on what I want to. So, I went out and I bought the rulebooks.”

