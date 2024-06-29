POINT PLEASANT — Holy crap! The annual Harvey Memorial Methodist Church flea market returns this July.

On Saturday, July 6, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the church doors at 1120 Arnold Ave. will be open to the public for this massive market.

The event has been going on for many years and the church collects donated items over the course of the year so it can resell these items for a fraction of the cost. Last year, the event saw hundreds of residents come out to peruse all the items the church had set up in their space.

Triche Sherman, one of the coordinators for this event, described the “conga-line” volunteers make to get all the items down from the attic of the church and organize each item to various sections.

Each volunteer at the event would staff a table, where they would be selling glassware, books, clothing and much more. The church also had Blessings Boutique, which sold brand new items, such as hand-made sea glass jewelry along with a bake sale.

The event had raised approximately $2,500, which has already broken the church’s record for the amount of money raised from this event. The church hopes to aim for hiring this year and either match or surpass this number.

All the money raised from this event was used in all their local missions, which include a feeding project, which encompasses a pantry, a pet pantry and a feeding program where people can come and have hot, prepared meals. The church also delivers meals to anyone in need within the community.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.