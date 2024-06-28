SEA GIRT — A variety of events and fun for the whole family is set to take place in Sea Girt throughout the summer. To learn more or to register through CommunityPass, visit seagirt-nj.gov under the “Recreation” tab, and check back on the website for updated information.

Beach yoga classes are held everyday from 8 to 9 a.m. on Trenton Boulevard Beach, and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. All classes are mixed level.

Additional classes take place at St. Uriel’s Church and run Monday through Friday from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m., with Chair Yoga on Tuesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., welcoming all abilities as mixed level classes.

All classes cost $15, except for Chair Yoga which is $5 for residents and $10 for nonresidents, and can be purchased by cash in person or online through the borough’s CommunityPass.

Pickleball courts are available for open play for beginners/improvers Mondays from 8 to 11 a.m. at Crescent Park and Fridays from 8 to 11 a.m. at Sea Girt Elementary School. For those intermediate/advanced, open play is available Mondays from 8 to 11 a.m. at Sea Girt Elementary School and on Fridays from 8 to 11 a.m. at Crescent Park.

On Friday, July 19, the hit 2023 film “Barbie” will be playing at dusk behind the Beacon Boulevard Pavilion. “Despicable Me 4” is scheduled to play on Aug. 16 at dusk in the same location.

