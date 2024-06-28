POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant Borough resident Frank Guadagnini, 55, was found dead late last week in Brendan T. Byrne State Forest in Manchester.

At 7:35 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, New Jersey State Park Police were dispatched to a report of a possible drowning in the Whitesbog section of Brendan T. Byrne State Forest.

Manchester Township Police, Fire and EMS also responded to the call. The Manchester Township Dive Team searched the water and recovered the body of the Guadagnini.

Attempts at lifesaving measures on site were unsuccessful.

Senior Press Officer Caryn Shinske of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) told The Ocean Star, “Please note that the incident occurred at an unnamed reservoir that feeds the cranberry operations at Whitesbog. It did not occur in a cranberry bog.”

“The State Park Service reminds park visitors that swimming in New Jersey’s state parks and forests is only permitted in designated lifeguarded swimming areas,” said Shinske.

A full list of State Park Service swim areas, along with hours of operation, is available at nj.gov/dep/parksandforests/parks/swimmingschedule.html.

There are no further details available.

