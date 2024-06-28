BAY HEAD — The Bay Head Historical Society held its opening exhibit reception at the museum last Sunday afternoon, showcasing this year’s newest exhibit: “Maps – A Journey Through Time” as well as the history of the indigenous Lenape Tribes, who once occupied land at the shore.

The reception ran from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Bay Head Historical Museum, offering attendees an assortment of charcuterie hors d’oeuvres, wine and non-alcoholic refreshments while they walked around the building to view the displays.

“We are excited to open a new exhibit with a new concept. For many years we have mounted two or three exhibits a season, but diminishing resources make this nearly impossible. ‘Maps – A Journey Through Time’ is designed as a foundation for a collection that will remain and expand,” according to Museum Curator Cathie Coleman, with the board deciding on the exhibit’s topic each year, with direction from Coleman.

This year’s newest exhibits includes a number of maps and artifacts that illustrate significant changes of the county and state over the past 170 years, even dating back to 11,500 B.C. when Paleo-Indians migrated to the Ocean County shore area to hunt and fish.

