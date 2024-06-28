LAVALLETTE — At the request of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP), the Lavallette borough council passed a resolution at its Monday, June 17 meeting to protect the state-endangered and federally-threatened seabeach amaranth (Amaranthus pumilus).

“(Seabeach amaranth) is an endangered plant that we have growing in small quantities on the beach, and we are required to protect that; it will be billed hourly,” said Mayor Walter LaCicero regarding the plant’s now-protected status in the borough. Van Cleef Engineering will be contracted for the maintenance of dunes, conditional upon the plant’s protection.

“I happened to be in (Borough Administrator John O.) Bennett’s office today, when he was talking to someone on the phone about the permit,” said Councilwoman Joanne Filippone. “I was led to believe we were going to have to cordon off the plants — we don’t. We have to leave a path of 20 feet from the dune and DPW (Department of Public Works) can’t go there.”

The NJDEP confirmed that specimens of the amaranth are currently known in Lavallette; the department maintains a policy of not publicizing rare species’ location.

“People can go there; you can sit (near the dunes), but you can’t rake and tend the dunes in the same way while the plant is there,” said Councilwoman Filippone. Municipal Clerk Donnelly Amico also mentioned that specimens of the plant had been located in other nearby shore communities like Seaside Heights, where it is also protected.

The resolution passed 5-0 as part of the consent agenda. Councilman Michael Stogdill was not present at the meeting.

In an interview with The Ocean Star this week, Bob Cartica, administrator of the NJDEP’s Office of Natural Lands Management, explained what exactly this protection entails and why the NJDEP deems such protection to be necessary.

“Maintaining our flora, which includes even our rarest plant species, helps to ensure that these ecosystems are intact and functioning as they have evolved for a long time,” he said. “We believe that this contributes to quality of life here in the state — it’s part of the whole picture.”

Cartica told The Ocean Star that on the state level, the seabeach amaranth is considered endangered, while it is considered threatened at the federal level. According to Cartica, the seabeach amaranth is one of six New Jersey native plant species which are listed federally as “threatened.”

He said that, while indeed rare to spot in the wild, the amaranth is in fact quite hardy and thrives in the relatively harsh soil and climate conditions of the barrier island’s sandy beaches.

“Many of these plants also can occupy very specialized — sometimes very harsh — environments, like the seabeach amaranth, where other species could not tolerate,” said Cartica. “(In New Jersey) we’ve got acidic bogs, mountainous rock outcrops and we’ve got coastal sand dunes that are a pretty tough place to live…many of our rare species, they’re adapted to those habitats.”

