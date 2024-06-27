POINT PLEASANT — The Truesdale family, who own both Clarks Landing Yacht Club Wedding Venue in Point Pleasant Borough and The Mill Lakeside Manor in Spring Lake Heights, have donated $15,000 to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP).

This donation is made in memory of Robert Everett “Beau” Truesdale, the former general manager of The Mill Lakeside Manor and Clarks Landing Yacht Club Wedding Venue, and co-founder of The Mill Lakeside Manor.

Jacquline Truesdale, general manager of Clarks Landing, said, “Beau Truesdale was a man known for his generosity and his unwavering commitment to helping others. He had a profound impact on those around him, always putting others first and finding ways to support people of all ages. His legacy of kindness and charity continues to inspire his family and the community.”

So far this year, the Truesdale family has donated $20,000 to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and $7,500 to the Ashley Lauren Foundation, a local New Jersey based non-profit organization helping children with cancer.

With this latest contribution to CHOP, their total donations for the year have reached $42,500. Over the past 20 years, the Truesdale family has donated approximately $75,000 annually to various charitable causes. Jacqueline Truesdale said this is “underscoring their long-standing commitment to philanthropy.”

“We want to keep my brother’s spirit alive by continuing to do the good work he would have done if he were still with us,” said Jacqueline Truesdale. “It’s important for us to give back and support those who need it most, especially in Beau’s memory.”

In addition to The Mill Lakeside Manor and Clarks Landing Yacht Club, the Truesdale family also owns the Bradford Estate wedding venue in Hainesport. These venues are known for their picturesque settings and exceptional service, continuing the tradition of excellence established by Beau Truesdale.

Currently, the Truesdale family is raising funds for the St. Jude Walk/Run they are sponsoring in Seaside Heights on September 15.

This event is part of their ongoing efforts to support critical causes and make a positive impact in the community. For more information on how to contribute, contact Jacqueline Truesdale at 732-899-5559.

