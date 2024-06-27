SPRING LAKE — Following a Tuesday night presentation by Chief Financial Officer Robbin Kirk and a public hearing, the Spring Lake council adopted this year’s budget of $24,303,734.

The tax rate, which Kirk explained includes all entities, is 0.486 per capita, which means Spring Lake residents would pay $0.486 for each $100 worth of property they own in the borough.

The rate is a 3.32% decrease from last year’s rate, which Kirk attributed to an increase in the average assessed property value in Spring Lake. This year, the average assessed home is worth $3,120,401 whereas last year that figure was $2,904,754.

“When the assessments go up, the rates go down,” said Kirk, who clarified that an increase in a resident’s tax bill is not necessarily because of an increase in the value of that resident’s property.

The average Spring Lake taxpayer can expect to pay $3,703 in municipal taxes, an increase of $110 from last year. That same taxpayer would also pay $1,090 for library taxes, $3,359 for school taxes and an estimated $7,002 for county taxes for a total of $15,154, a 6% increase from last year.

Kirk said that the county taxes are estimated because she has not yet received a definitive number from the county.

The budget’s $24 million total is split across four categories: the current fund, the water-sewer utility, the beach utility and the pool utility.

The current fund totals $15,342,114, an overall increase of $163,595. $1,054,102 of that number is made up of grants the borough has received, though it is a decrease from last year since last year saw the borough receive a sizable grant for Lake Como dredging.

Other aspects of the current fund increased, including the borough’s operating costs, which this year will be $468,127. The library budget experienced a statutory increase to $191,638, which Kirk said would be rolled into the borough revenue of future years to offset increased expenses. There will also be a $41,978 reserve for uncollected taxes and a $515,952 increase in capital and debt payments, which would be covered largely by additional surplus from the prior year.

The total water-sewer utility budget is $3,489,050, an increase of $27,248 from last year. Kirk said that the increase is due primarily from the South Monmouth Regional Sewerage Authority (SMRSA) bill, which she claimed is affected by the amount of rainfall that occurred in the previous year.

The beach utility budget totals $3,681,588, a $14,175 increase from last year. Kirk claimed that the beach revenue is “much better this year than last year so far,” citing heavy rainfall last year.

The pool utility budget totals $1,790,981, an increase of $80,357 from last year that Kirk attributed largely to increased salary and wage expenses.

