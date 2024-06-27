POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant police officers responded to an incident within the borough where several firecrackers were lit and placed on the porch of Point Pleasant home.

At around 11 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, officers were dispatched to the house on Treeneedle Road on a report of firecrackers being set off on the front porch.

Capt. Christopher Leonhardt told The Ocean Star on Friday, “Thankfully, the homeowner promptly extinguished a small fire that ignited the doormat. Aside from the mat, no additional damage was reported.”

He further said, “Initial indications suggest that local juveniles may be responsible, though the investigation continues.”

On Tuesday, June 25, the captain confirmed, “The responsible juvenile was identified through the investigation. The disposition was addressed in accordance with established juvenile justice reform, with input from the victim.”

