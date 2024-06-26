BRIELLE — In an emergency declaration, Mayor Frank Garruzzo announced that due to the water supply stress currently facing the borough, the governing body has decided to restrict the use of water in Brielle for the remainder of the summer until Sept. 21.

“Whereas the Borough of Brielle is experiencing water supply stress based on a combination of low rainfall and higher than average demands, in accordance with section 15-3.15 in the municipal code, the governing body is restricting the use of water,” said Mayor Garruzzo at the beginning of the June 24 borough council meeting.

The declaration, read by the mayor, limits the watering of lawns, flowers and gardens. Lawn watering will be restricted to three days a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Flowers can be watered by handheld watering cans and vegetable gardens can be watered by a handheld hose.

Mayor Garruzzo called on residents who have individual irrigation wells to register those wells with the Brielle Water Department.

The council also prohibited the following water-use activities; washing of automobiles, trucks, trailers and any other type of mobile equipment. The declaration prohibits the washing of sidewalks, sideways, porches and decks or other outdoor services as well as the washing of inside dwellings or office spaces and outside of office buildings or business establishments of any type. The declaration also prohibits the washing of any business or industrial equipment and machinery, as well as the operation of ornamental fountains or other structures that make similar use of water.

Those restrictions do not apply when the use of water is secured from a private registered well.

In conclusion, Garruzzo stated “These restrictions go into effect immediately and will remain enforced until September 21, 2024.”

