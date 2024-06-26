BELMAR — Affordable housing concerns continue to be a topic of high priority in Belmar, as the mayor and council Tuesday night heard a presentation from the borough’s redevelopment counsel regarding its current plan to fulfill affordable housing obligations, as well as background as to how the borough found itself in its current situation.

The borough is working to resolve unmet housing obligations to comply with state affordable housing requirements before the fourth round of such requirements commences July 1, 2025.

The presentation Tuesday night was given by the borough’s redevelopment and affordable housing counsel, Joseph Baumann Jr., who explained that his presentation was one of several planned for the coming months to keep the community informed about the borough’s affordable housing plan.

As of 2018, Baumann said, the borough’s affordable housing obligation is 204 units; however the borough is working to adjust its required obligation through a Vacant Land Adjustment (VLA), which determines a municipality’s realistic development potential (RDP). He said that the current estimate with the VLA could potentially lower the borough’s obligation to around 96 units.

“It’s not done. It’s close…we’re making headway,” he said.

Borough officials are in discussions with the commissioners of the Belmar Housing Authority (BHA), a senior and handicapped residence facility located at 710 Eighth Ave., to designate a portion of its 50 units as affordable housing to help offset the borough’s obligations. As part of the borough’s affordable housing plan, the BHA would have access to the borough’s affordable housing trust fund.

For the BHA to be included in the borough’s affordable housing obligations, the BHA would have to broaden its residency requirements to people from Monmouth, Mercer and Ocean counties; currently, the BHA has a local preference for Belmar. This would potentially be done by BHA resolution to amend the BHA’s admissions and occupancy policy.

Because the BHA is not owned by the borough, it would be up to the BHA Board of Commissioners to decide whether to pass the amendment to their policies. Discussions on the matter are expected at the BHA’s next meeting, scheduled for July 1.

