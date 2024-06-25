MANASQUAN — After nearly two weeks of intensified traffic and uncertainty regarding the state of the Glimmer Glass Bridge, repairs have been completed and the bridge has been reopened for regular use.

“I’m glad that we were able to complete the work more than a week ahead of schedule and before the anticipated major holiday traffic to the area,” said Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone in a press release issued Tuesday afternoon. “I want to thank the traveling public in the area and, especially, the boating community for their understanding and cooperation during the closure.”

The initial estimate for completion given by Arnone’s office was the weekend of July 4, prompting local officials to announce interim traffic plans to help address the numerous travelers who would need to detour through Main Street or nearby residential streets due to the closure.

While boat traffic had been limited to weekends and from 4 p.m. to 7 a.m. on weeknights, those restrictions are now lifted.

The news comes as a welcome surprise for locals, after a week of traffic snarls along Main Street, frustrating locals and summer visitors alike.

Multiple locals took to social media to express a mix of surprise and relief at the unexpected early completion, with some also expressing skepticism as to whether the repairs will last.

Mayor Michael Mangan and the borough of Manasquan had released statements with suggestions on how to help beat the traffic following the recent closure of the Glimmer Glass Bridge, including considering biking or walking on roads other than Main Street.

A previous press release from Monmouth County officials stated that the bridge was closed following a “routine inspection” that revealed a need for repairs.

