LAVALLETTE — The Lavallette borough council recently introduced an ordinance that would approve $1.24 million for various capital improvements including a new backhoe.

According to the ordinance’s text, the total amount would be $1,240,000, with an $768,355 portion of that money to be financed through the issuance of bonds.

Mayor Walter LaCicero and the council members explained some of the most notable improvements in the ordinance, which the mayor said would not affect taxpayers.

“In our regular budget — the capital section — we did have provisions in there for purchases,” he said, giving several examples. “We’re going to get a new backhoe; the recommendations from the DPW (Department of Public Works) are that the backhoe is pretty old and in need of replacement. We have a roll-off truck (used for loading and unloading), as well, that’s a 1975 model year, so a new roll-off is in order. I think we have a couple police vehicles in there as well.”

Councilwoman Joanne Filippone gave specific numbers for the backhoe, saying, “The backhoe is from 1993…and all the hydraulics are shot. It’s rusty. The new one is $152,000, and they’ll take back the old one for $32,000.”

Other capital improvements, according to the council, include a police camera system, ventilation and gear for the fire department, Newark Avenue road improvements and a new PA system for the municipal building’s second-floor meeting room, where mayor and council meetings take place.

“We’ve had our issues with it,” said Councilwoman Filippone, “it’s just not projecting from us to you and you’re not projecting from there to us. So, we’re going to look at maybe replacing it or fixing it…I look forward to that.”

Mayor LaCicero emphasized that this bond ordinance would not affect taxpayers if adopted.

