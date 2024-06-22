POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Borough Board of Education honored its student representative Mary Cook at the board meeting Monday night.

Coming as a surprise to Mary Cook, Superintendent Adam Angelozzi said, “This will be her last meeting of the school year. She is now off the hook. She is the second student representative to the board of education. Throughout the course of the year, Mary has played an essential role on the board representing the study body of Point Pleasant Borough schools. We commend her for her time and dedication to this position and wish her all the best as she is heading to DeSales University in the fall.”

She was given a plaque with a proclamation from the board honoring her along with the Dr. Suess book “Oh The Places You’ll Go” which was signed by all the members of the board.

Towards the end of the meeting, Mary Cook said to the board, “Thank you to everyone for giving me this opportunity to be the student representative. I have learned a lot and you all have been so welcoming. I enjoyed seeing and meeting you all so I just wanted to say thank you.”

Board President Dawn Coughlan said in response, “It was a pleasure getting to know you and having you on the board. You have the best smile, it just lights up the room. I wish you the best.”

