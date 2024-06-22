MANASQUAN — The Manasquan Beach Improvement Association (MBIA) held its annual meeting on Saturday, welcoming members of the public to the First Aid Squad building on Broad Street for updates from local authorities and a question and answer session.

The June 15 meeting also doubled as an opportunity for the association to hold its elections. Six individuals were unanimously elected to three-year terms as trustees: John Casey, Carol Kirkman, Mary Lovely, Bennie O’Grady, Al Sauer and Jane Swigett. In addition, Cindy Weaver was unanimously elected to a one-year term.

After introductions from MBIA leadership and the elections, the floor was given to Mayor Michael Mangan, Councilman Bruce Bresnahan, head lifeguard Doug Anderson, Manasquan Police Chief Gregory Restivo and Office of Emergency Management (OEM) Coordinator Chris Tucker.

Each gave an update on the state of affairs related to their particular purview in Manasquan before members of the public had the opportunity to take turns asking questions on a variety of topics.

