BAY HEAD — Haunted houses aren’t the first thing vacationers or even residents think of when they think of Bay Head. However, Mayor William Curtis, along with the whole Mayors Wellness Committee showed off some possible haunted locations Wednesday morning in the Mayor’s Walk and Talks.

This summer event sees Mayor Curtis picking a theme, and then residents are welcomed to join him for a walk around Bay Head as he explains the history and lore of Bay Head in regards to the topic. This is also a chance for residents to meet with fellow neighbors and to talk with the mayor about anything they want.

This event was sponsored by The Mayors Wellness Committee, which is part of the Mayors Wellness Campaign. This is, in turn, part of the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute. The campaign is a statewide program to promote health and wellness throughout the state, according to Meryl Clement, co-chair of the committee. Bay Head has been designated a “healthy town” by the Institute, which is the highest honor they can bestow upon a town, according to Clement.

“Today we have the first Mayor’s Walk and Talk of the season. Every year he does three in the summer and one around the holidays. We usually have a topic and we go for a healthy walk through the town and either the mayor talks about whatever the topic is or we meet up with an expert on the topic that educates us on the theme,” said Clement.

The theme for this was “Haunted Bay Head” which showed off some possible haunted locations throughout the borough. Out of all the homes the group visited, the most “definitely” haunted according to the mayor and residents was 2 Mount St. This home, which was torn in half during Hurricane Sandy, reportedly had people run out screaming after residents and vacationers saw all-white figures walking down the halls of the home.

The old home has since been torn down, and a new, larger home is being built in its stead. However, many residents believe the home to still be haunted. Mayor Curtis also said out of all the spirits that may inhabit these homes, he has no reason to believe any would be vengeful.

While Mayor Curtis doesn’t believe in ghosts himself, he said if they do exist, he believes that many of these spirits still occupying these homes are past owners due to how old and historic the homes are in Bay Head.

Mayor Curtis told The Ocean Star, “This is such a great way to get the community out. It is a beautiful day out, I am sorry not more people are here. This is a subject I have been thinking about for a few years.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

