BRADLEY BEACH — Despite calls from several people and some municipalities across the state, including the Bradley Beach borough council, to Gov. Phil Murphy to veto a bill that would alter the state’s Open Public Records Act (OPRA), he recently signed the bill and with a stroke of a pen, completely reworked how people access government records.

The effects of the bill have strong implications for towns like Bradley Beach, where Mayor Larry Fox has been issuing more calls to access borough records via OPRA rather than bringing questions to public meetings. The mayor contends the stepped-up OPRA requests are an effort to shorten lengthy meetings, but residents say the requests are simply a means of avoiding public discussion.

The bill, signed earlier this month, altered, and some say gutted, the Garden State’s OPRA law.

Upon signing the bill, Gov. Murphy discussed the positives of the bill, acknowledging that his decision to sign the bill would disappoint many. However, he added, if he “believed that this bill would enable corruption in any way, I would unhesitatingly veto it.” He added, “today’s world is very different than 2002, a time when the internet was far less ubiquitous and there was vastly less access to individuals’ personal information. After a thorough examination of the provisions of the bill, I am persuaded that the changes, viewed comprehensively, are relatively modest.”

‘ALL THAT IS NEEDED FOR CORRUPTION’

At the May 22 council meeting, the Bradley Beach council passed a resolution calling on Gov. Murphy to veto the OPRA bill, with Councilwoman Kristen Mahoney stating “access to information is critical to a society ensuring their government is working with the voters best interest at heart. This legislation seeks to goad the people toward indifference and indifference is all that is needed for corruption to take hold.”

Among other concerns raised by the public, the bill would allow municipalities to sue an individual seeking a public record if the providing agency finds the request would “impair operations,” and the processing cost of requests, which were formerly on the municipality, are now at fault of the requester. Additionally, the State of New Jersey rolled out a $10 million federal spending to fund the bill’s transition.

The newly signed bill strips away an OPRA requestors’ ability to remain anonymous, addresses burdensome commercial requests and provides discretion when awarding prevailing attorney fees.

Mayor Fox emailed several frequent council meeting attendees, some of whom expressed their discomfort with the email, which directed residents to OPRA request questions rather than ask them in person. The issue with Mayor Fox’s request to council meeting attendees to request via OPRA rather than ask in person was on display at the most recent meeting.

On June 12, the Bradley Beach council held an hour-long workshop to discuss how to ultimately shorten its meetings, which are, on average, the longest in Monmouth County, according to Mayor Larry Fox. In 2024, Bradley Beach council meetings averaged about three hours. Mayor Fox suggested shortening individual public comments from five to three minutes, while members of the council proposed an opposite remedy.

According to Councilman Al Gubitosi, the shortened public comments solution “basically eliminates the opportunity for our residents to ask questions during our council meetings,” in hopes of shortening the lengthy meetings. He expressed uneasiness with the mayor’s call on residents to OPRA questions, rather than allowing questions to be discussed publicly so that information could be spread on a wider scale.

In lieu of Mayor Fox’s attempts to differentiate between comments and questions in the hopes of achieving finer time management, Councilman Gubitosi suggested amending the borough’s public comment ordinance, so that questions would be included in the umbrella of the public’s portion of the meeting.

The workshop ordinance in question, Chapter 5 Section 5-9C, refers directly to the public portion of the meeting as comments, not questions. Councilman Gubitosi suggested an amendment be made to include the words “and questions” so that residents can publicly ask questions rather than filing an OPRA request, and information requested would be shared publicly among attendees rather than individually through an OPRA.

“Most importantly, at least a handful of our council members were concerned that this would lead to a chilling effect on our residents, in terms of your ability to interact with the council and ask questions that you feel are important about the management of your government.” said Councilman Gubitosi.

In response, Mayor Fox argued that the council provides ample opportunities for public input and questioning during workshops, ordinance introductions and adoption hearings. The mayor emphasized that the lengthy meetings may keep away residents who otherwise would want to attend the council’s bimonthly meetings.

“I think there’s ways of answering these questions…the reason we just want to use the OPRA format is we want to make sure this funnels and it’s complete. So it comes in, it’s registered, it goes to the right person for an answer and it gets done within X amount of time, which is the statute. So that’s why we chose to take that tact on that, in terms as a way of addressing this.” said Mayor Fox.

When opened up to public discussion, frequent meeting attendees like residents Don Greenberg and Eileen Shisshias expressed their discomfort with the mayor’s requests.

“I think in the interest of transparency answering questions at a meeting is great that way everybody gets to hear it,” said Greenberg, “I think it’s a disservice to do it via OPRA. It puts an inordinate amount of workload on the staff… I just think it’s a bad idea.”

Shisshias, who voiced her disapproval of the OPRA process and reminded the council about her questions that have to date remained unanswered, said “If you do it without transparency… the general public would not be aware of some of the questions I’ve asked about the finances and the bills… If I’m denied that right to ask questions and have the answers, it’s not transparent.”

