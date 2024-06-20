WALL TOWNSHIP — Monmouth County Commissioners are advancing their efforts to condemn the privately-owned Monmouth Executive Airport (MEA) despite staunch opposition from Alan Antaki, who has owned the airport since 2013.

Despite the county’s recent action to approve a resolution that would request a professional to conduct a feasibility analysis on the airport, the owner noted that he has no intention of making a transaction with county officials.

“I have no intention of either selling the airport or developing it into anything but an airport,” Antaki said in a press release. “I have spent millions improving the airport since I purchased it and I intend to spend millions more investing in my dream of owning and operating an airport.”

On May 23, county commissioners introduced and approved a resolution at their regularly-scheduled business meeting to request qualifications for a “qualified professional to perform a feasibility analysis and provide feasibility advice related to the (airport).”

The airport, which is documented on the county tax map as Block 917, Lots 13, 13.01, 13.04, 14, 14.01, 62, 64, 66, 66.01 and 68, is located with Route 34 to the east, Belmar Boulevard to the north, Squankum Road to the west and Wall Stadium Speedway and West Hurley Pond Road to the south.

The airport property was purchased as an original 700-acre tract by longtime owner Ed Brown, and has served as a stopping point for private flights of presidents, vice presidents, movie stars, artists and musicians, according to the airport’s website.

“During our recent site visit, we were surprised by the condition of the airport. The runway and supporting facilities have been neglected, deterring many who would otherwise choose to fly into Monmouth County,” County Commissioner Director Thomas Arnone told The Coast Star in an email. “We are continuing our thorough review of the airport to determine if it is in the best interest of the county and the future of the airport for Monmouth County to acquire the property and assume control. We will continue to update Monmouth County residents as the process progresses.”

