On a foggy June morning in 1992, a giant pink triangle Macy’s balloon emerged from the mist on the Asbury Park boardwalk leading approximately 500 participants of the first Jersey Pride Parade.

Jersey Pride President Laura Pople remembers it well – the frantic inaugural setup, the 15-minute parade route and the turnout of approximately 1,000. Now 32 years in the running, the Jersey Pride Parade is the largest one in the state and ranked this year in the 22 top Pride parades in the country by U.S. News and World Report.

“Thirty-two years is a testament to how hard we have worked and to the commitment that Jersey Pride has to putting this event on,” said Pople, a psychologist and professor and former president of the NJ Lesbian and Gay Coalition.

Momentum for the parade grew out of the success of an eight-year-long effort to pass an amendment to the NJ Law Against Discrimination (LAD) that protects against discrimination based on sexual orientation. At the time, New Jersey was only the fifth state in the country to have a LAD that included sexual orientation.

“I was president of the coalition at the time. The coalition had data, all of this energy and enthusiasm and community around that effort to get the LAD passed. All of a sudden, there was this like, ‘Oh, okay, now what,’” Pople said in an interview with Night & Day Magazine.

Thus was born the idea for the first Pride parade in the state. The coalition, which included the ACLU, The Gay Activists Alliance of Morris County and many other LGBTQ affirming organizations, held an annual gala, but the coalition was looking to bring something more egalitarian with a lower price tag to the community.

Before Jersey Pride, those who wanted to attend Pride parades and celebrations had two options: they could travel south to Philadelphia, or north to New York City. Either way, these celebrations were in states that had yet to adopt the same legislation against discrimination on sexual orientation.

“We were actually leaving a state who was more progressive legislatively to go celebrate Pride in these cities,” said Pople.

In just five months, from January to the beginning of June, a committee was formed, a location was chosen and a route was planned. The quick turnaround between idea and execution was largely thanks to the infrastructure and support of the organizations already involved in the coalition.

“Not only did we have the scaffolding of the coalition to support us with…seasoned law operatives, but then we had all of these other organizations who were participating because they’re part of a coalition–they wanted it to be successful.”

“Surreal” is the word Pople used to describe the feeling after that first parade down the Asbury Park boardwalk after years of lobbying for the LAD amendment to pass, followed by months of planning. The original parade featured no vehicles except motorcycles and went along the boardwalk. This year, the parade route ran from city hall, down Cookman Ave., along Grande Ave. and Sunset Ave. to the festival grounds at Bradley Park and lasted two hours before ending in the festival and performances until 6 p.m.

This year, Jersey Pride brought an estimated 25,000 to 30,000 participants and had 133 registered contingent groups marching in the parade. For the first time in its history, parade registration was filled up before the day of the event on June 2.

“I’ve got our food courts filled up in March, our vending spaces are full as of April this year, we closed our parade for the first time ever at the end of May…usually people still were registering day-of.”

“It was…such an order of magnitude bigger than the last year…it just keeps growing,” said Pople.

Some years, a handful of protesters have come to the parade to show their disagreement with the event and the LGBTQ community. But this doesn’t concern Pople, who sees it as an opportunity for conversation and growth.

“But by their being there, we have the opportunity…to change minds. It’s not that I’m asking protesters to come. But I feel that when protesters are there, it gives us the opportunity to be like, ‘love is love’…In this age, being able to talk is an important first step,” she said.

WHY ASBURY?

Located right in central New Jersey, Asbury Park was the ideal location for a statewide celebration. Though Pople said Atlantic City was a potential location for the parade, Asbury was on the Jersey Shore and embodied the spirit of a “quintessentially New Jersey” city. To the organizer’s advantage, the city council and mayor at the time supported the LGBTQ community. In the 90s, there were several gay bars in Asbury, making it a popular hotspot for the LGBTQ community. Though there was always a gay presence, the revitalized city has become a very loud-and-proud area now featuring drag shows and a rainbow crosswalk right near the beach.

In response to people traveling out of state to attend Pride events, Pople said simply: “We wanted people to want to stay in the state because it was about the state. And the Jersey Shore seemed like the perfect place for that.”

EDUCATIONAL EFFORTS

One of the most significant parts of the festival includes the largest outdoor display of the Names Project AIDS memorial quilt. It serves particularly because it honors one of the early members of the coalition and parade committee who died of AIDS. The quilt project began in San Francisco in 1985 and commemorates those who died of AIDS and raises awareness for the disease.

Not only does Jersey Pride bring the community together for the day of the event, the committee has held conferences and publishes “The Jersey Gaze” annually, an LGBTQ+ magazine that is not only a “Pride Guide” containing important festival information, but includes information about pending legislation that may affect the LGBTQ community and religious organizations that welcome LGBTQ members.

“We are committed to keeping pushing out that kind of information that helps make it that much easier for the community to connect,” said Pople.

Part of the community connection comes from the younger generation. Amee Francisco, of Jackson, has taken her 13-year-old daughter to Jersey Pride for the last two years.

“I’m raising a daughter in a society where I want to allow her to be herself as well as accept others for who they are,” she said.

“The essence of the parade is people truly being themselves…watching people truly live their true self without having to hide behind any doors…is true happiness,” a sentiment Francisco wants to pass along to her daughter.

Though her daughter and her young teenage friends love to attend the celebration together, Francisco says she especially appreciates seeing older people being themselves at Jersey Pride after decades of stigma around being gay. The last sodomy laws in Texas criminalizing homosexuality were not repealed until 2003.

“When I see people of the elder generation represented…it feels so good…because they must feel like they can finally breathe.”

As soon as the parade is over, it’s right back to work planning for next year. The countdown for June 1, 2025, is already live on the Jersey Pride website.

“Some of our committee have been doing it for 20 years, 30 years…it’s a rush…[but] every single time there is someone who is at their first event…they are so grateful for the space and for the connections and for the community. I cannot ever say enough about the people who put it on because the team that we’ve put together and worked so hard on this. It’s simply amazing,” said Pople.

PRIDE EVENTS

Pride celebrations continue around New Jersey throughout the month of June. Once Jersey Pride is over, there are still plenty of ways to keep celebrating:

Morris County Pride

Saturday, June 22

County College of Morris

1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Princeton Pride

Saturday, June 22

400 Witherspoon Street

3 p.m to 10 p.m.

Guys Connecting Over Chocolate

Garden State Gay Social is sponsoring a night of “connection and camaraderie” over chocolate fondue at The Melting Pot.

2 Bridge Ave., Red Bank

6:45 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Celebrate the Summer Solstice with Pride

Kick off the summer with the NJ Cannabusiness Association

Tuesday, June 25

Johnny Mac’s House of Spirits

6 p.m. to 9 p.m

Mahwah Pride

Wednesday, June 26

Commodore Perry Field

5 p.m. to 9 p.m.