POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Wednesday evening marked the 122nd annual commencement for students at Point Pleasant Beach High School, when 104 seniors graduated and ended their high school careers with pomp, circumstance and bleachers filled with the students’ loved ones.

As the 104 seniors proceeded two-by-two to their seats on the field of G. Harold Antrim Elementary School, members of the school’s band performed the graduation standard “Pomp and Circumstance” by Edward Elgar.

Then, Principal Nathan Grosshandler welcomed graduate and future U.S. Naval Academy enrollee Cassi Adams to the podium, who in turn introduced senior Samantha Spivak to lead the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance. Following the pledge, the senior members of the school’s choir sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The next part, as Grosshandler explained, is an established tradition at Point Beach graduations: the senior members of the school’s band were asked to join the rest of the band for one final performance as Garnet Gulls. To add to the significance of the moment, the piece the band played was “Circus March,” an original composition by Class of 2024 member John Wesley Neal.

As is customary, the Class of 2024 heard remarks from its second-ranked salutatorian and first-ranked valedictorian. However, this year, both addresses were given by Kathleen and Zoe Petrella, who are, in addition to respectively earning salutatorian and valedictorian status, sisters.

Kathleen thanked the parents and teachers of all the graduates, saying, “Being salutatorian is an amazing honor, and I could not have done it without any of the people I just mentioned. It would have also been impossible without this class — this very special class. I especially would not have been able to do it without my sister, who has helped me so much along the way and has been the ultimate built-in best friend.”

“With that being said,” Kathleen joked, “first is the worst; second is the best…I want to emphasize something very humbling; please, give yourself a chance. Stick to things. Persevere. This is a very exciting time in our lives, but at the same time completely and utterly frightening. Don’t let the fear overwhelm you…I can’t believe we made it, you guys; congrats.”

Following salutatorian Kathleen was her sister and the Class of 2024 valedictorian, Zoe Petrella. In her speech, Zoe emphasized the importance of maintaining a sense of empathy for others to the individuals from the class as they head out into the wider world.

“Empathy is the ability to put yourself into someone else’s shoes; to feel what they feel, to learn how to interact with people,” said Zoe. “If there’s anything I can encourage myself and my fellow classmates to do in the future, it’s to be empathetic. We are living in a world that will soon be directly correlated to our actions, our words and even our thoughts. Changing the world for the better is only possible through feats of empathy.”

“While this class has been a pleasure to learn side-by-side with, I know it will be even more pleasurable when I see the accomplishments of my class,” Zoe said. “I know that in each and every one of my friends I can find an accepting heart; a heart that would put themselves in anybody’s shoes; a heart that is willing to forgive…I want all of us to remember to think and use our minds in ways that are beneficial, not negative. And I want all of you to remember to be empathetic. There is always room to see through their glasses — to feel through their hands.”

