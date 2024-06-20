When I think about live music, the first thing that comes to mind is The Stone Pony.

There’s something about the atmosphere that derives from a live music show, something about that magical energy that always pulls me back in. Cards on the table – it might be one of my favorite venues of all time.



Sure, I’ve gone to countless venues throughout my time as a concert goer, from humble pocket stages to packed stadium arenas. But there’s something about The Stone Pony that has me coming back every year to check out their star-studded Summer Stage and year-round concert lineups.

Even this year, with the shoreline staple venue ringing in its 50th year of providing live entertainment, music lovers from around the state are gearing up for a summer season full of celebration. And it’s something I can’t wait to be a part of.

In fact, I was so excited about the Pony’s celebratory season that I found myself at their first summer show for the venue’s Summer Stage, to see Sum 41 perform their farewell tour to a sold-out house.

The energy in the audience was immeasurable. With high-energy performances from The Interrupters — who specifically shouted out the venue’s 50th birthday to cheers from the packed audience — along with Joey Valance and Brae, to hype up the crowd beforehand, my friends and I were practically buzzing with excitement by the time the main performance began.

It was truly another night of memories from the Pony that I will never forget, and I’m anxious for the chance to make more later in the summer with their lineup of performances set for the summer.

As a music lover, I raise my glass to the venue and cheer for its accomplishments for shaping the music scene in Asbury Park as we know it today, as I’m sure many of my fellow other frequent fliers will be doing, too.

HISTORY IN THE MAKING

Fifty years in the making, the Pony has become an iconic coastline location for both live entertainment and community events, alike, all the while becoming a pop culture icon and helping to shape the careers of countless musicians.

With boisterous sound systems, vivid stage lighting and talent-packed performances, the Pony offers its patrons the chance to soak in high-quality live entertainment on the shore alongside family and friends.

The Stone Pony was founded by John P. “Jack” Roig and Robert “Butch” Pielka, who first met working together in a boardwalk club in Seaside Heights.

First opening its doors on Feb. 8, 1974, the venue found its home at a building just a stone’s throw away from Asbury Park boardwalk at 913 Ocean Avenue. The building had formerly been the home of a popular restaurant, Mrs. Jay’s, before housing a disco known as “The Magic Touch.”

Roig had purchased the building before turning to his friend and former coworker, Pielka, for his managerial skills and construction talents.

Things for the pair started out rough, however, as its first show saw seven inches of snow piled the streets and the building’s heater blew out. That night, the venue garnished a total revenue of $1. By December 1974, creditors were calling for foreclosures.

However, as time progressed, things slowly began looking brighter for the venue, as larger bands came to play regularly and larger crowds began to take over the space and saved it from imminent closure.

ROCKIN’ THE HOUSE

Since the Pony’s humble beginnings, and several changes in ownership, the venue has grown to become one of the state’s most popular and well-known spots for live music and entertainment, hosting some of the world’s largest musicians and artists.

“It all begins and ends with shows,” O’Toole said. “Some of the artists that have played here are some of the most legendary of all time.”

The Pony started hosting national and locally known artists in 1977, hosting popular bands such as legendary soul performers Sam and Dave, who inspired Freehold-native-and-Asbury-grown Bruce Springsteen, the Jukes and British singer-songwriter Graham Parker.

“I think the event that really solidified The Stone Pony as a landmark was the 1976 beach concert with Southside Johnny,” O’Toole said. “Everything evolved from there.”

The venue would steadily grow to welcome legendary performances from acts such as Elvis Costello, The Ramones, Cheap Trick, Meatloaf, Joan Jett, Robert Gordon, Johnny Winter, Vanilla Fudge and more.

Today, some of the largest bands the Pony has welcomed include icons such as Green Day, Maroon 5, The Strokes, Interpol, A Day to Remember, Third Eye Blind, Sean Ono Lennon, Peter Frampton, The Black Crowes, Dave Mason, Ziggy Marley and many others.

Younger performers also found their home on stage at the Pony, including many artists who would grow to become multi-platinum and Grammy-winning musicians, such as Weezer, The 1975, Jimmy Eat World, Yellowcard, Say Anything, All Time Low, Panic at the Disco, Cute Is What We Aim For, Lagwagon, Mae, Bloc Party, The Jonas Brothers, Hellogoodbye, The Academy Is, They Might Be Giants, 30 Seconds To Mars, Circa Survive, The Spill Canvas, Motion City Soundtrack and more.

One of the more popular aspects of today’s scene is the venue’s seasonal Summer Stage, where live acts perform in the open space overlooking the boardwalk and ocean. The Summer Stage runs from May through October, when the venue opens its back doors into its lot.

“Physically, our Summer Stage has grown to well over a city block,” said O’Toole.

Since the expansion in the summer of 2009, the Summer Stage has hosted a wide variety of musicians, including The Black Crowes, Snoop Dogg, Incubus, Yellowcard, Simple Plan, Young the Giant, Spoon, Bad Omens, Phil Lesh, Willie Nelson, Lee Brice, Bright Eyes, Greta Van Fleet, The War on Drugs, New Found Glory, Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon, Modest Mouse, Pierce the Veil, Armor For Sleep, Senses Fail, Underoath, Mayday Parade, Pixies, The Go-Gos, Lisa Marie Presley, Demi Lovato, The Used, Turnstile, Dance Gavin Dance, The Gaslight Anthem, Stone Temple Pilots, Counting Crows, The Head and the Heart, Phoebe Bridgers, Louis Tomlinson, Nathanial Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Jane’s Addiction, Jake Owen, Squeeze, The Dropkick Murphys, Goose, Matisyahu, Movements, YUNGBLUD and many others.

O’Toole said that it’s “the fans and all of the artists who play” that make the Pony so special after all these years. “The relationship here between those forces is very powerful.”

UPCOMING SHOWS

The Stone Pony, found on Ocean Avenue in Asbury Park overlooking the boardwalk, is a popular live music entertainment venue that has welcomed countless musicians through its doors over the past 50 years.

This year’s remaining summer lineup at the Summer Stage is as follows:

T-Pain’s Mansion in Wiscansin Party – June 21

Jake Owen with Owen Riegling – June 22

Orville Peck with Goldie Boutilier – June 29

Moe. with Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country and Neighbor – July 4

Railroad Earth with Leftover Salmon, Yonder Mountain String Band – July 5

Streetlight Manifesto – July 6

Jamey Johnson with Ben Haggard – July 10

The Used and Story of the Year and more – July 12

O.A.R. with Fitz and the Tantrums and DJ Logic – July 19

Bouncing Souls – July 20

Dark Star Orchestra – July 21

Two Door Cinema Club with Flipturn – July 26

Iration and Pepper – Aug. 2

The Struts with Barns Courtney – Aug. 3

Sad Summer Festival featuring Mayday Parade, The Maine, The Wonder Years, We The Kings and more – Aug. 4

Gaslight Anthem with Joyce Manor and Pinkshift – Aug. 16

Whisky Myers – Aug. 21

Something Corporate – Aug. 23

New Found Glory – Aug. 24

Sublime with Rome (Farewell Tour) – Aug. 25

Umphrey’s McGee with Eggy and Stolen Gin – Aug. 28

Almost Queen – Aug. 30

Waxahatchee with Snail Mail and Tim Heidecker – Sept. 1

Dashboard Confessional with Boys Like Girls and Taylor Acorn – Sept. 10

Justin Moore & Randy Houser – Sept. 27.

More information about the Pony can be found on its website, stoneponyonline.com.