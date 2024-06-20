SEA GIRT/MANASQUAN — As a proposal to develop and erect wind turbines off the coast from South Jersey up through Long Island, New York, spins along, local municipalities, like Sea Girt, are issuing resolutions opposing the turbines, citing concerns about fish habitats and the installation of cable banks and transmission cables throughout area towns.

A resolution opposing offshore wind turbines was approved in front of a large audience during the June 12 Sea Girt council meeting, with attendees from all over the state sharing similar concerns on the potential effects of the proposed project. A similar discussion took place on Monday at Manasquan’s June 17 council meeting.

The turbine proposal is part of a larger statewide effort regulated through the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) federal agency and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) in waters three miles offshore.

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind LLC, a partnership between Shell New Energies US LLC and EDF Renewables North America, has proposed to develop and erect wind turbines within a 183,353 acre-lease area, approximately 10 to 20 miles off the coast between Atlantic City and Barnegat Light. The turbines are expected to be approximately 900 to 1,000 feet tall, have 300- foot-long blades and are anticipated to last a maximum of 10 years, according to Sea Girt’s Mayor Donald Fetzer.

“We have taken an active interest in this project, mainly because it’s coming on our land,” said Mayor Fetzer. “It’s coming onto the Army Camp, coming onto Sea Girt Avenue. There’s a direct impact whether you’re a pro or a con alternative energy.”

Check out our other Sea Girt stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

[more_manasquan]

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.