POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Borough School District announced on Wednesday the arrival of its 17th annual Summer Reading Program, “Adventure Begins at Your Library.”

Running now through Aug. 25th, the program encourages positive reading habits while also providing students the opportunity to earn prizes courtesy of the Point Pleasant Foundation for Excellence in Education and the schools’ Parent Teacher Organizations.

“Our annual Summer Reading Program exemplifies the district’s commitment to fostering a lifelong love of reading in our students,” Director of Curriculum and Instruction Christine McCoid said. “We are grateful to the Point Pleasant Foundation for Excellence in Education and the Parent Teacher Organizations for their support in making this program a success. I encourage all students to dive into new books and explore the endless possibilities that reading offers.”

A summer reading kickoff event will be held at the Point Pleasant Borough Library, 834 Beaver Dam Road, on Monday, June 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event will feature games, crafts, activities and prizes.

Throughout the summer, students entering grades one through 12 are to record each book they read on reading logs available on the district’s Summer Reading Program webpage. Every participant who submits a completed reading log will be entered into a prize drawing at the start of the school year.

Two winners from each grade level will be selected via random drawing, and one participant from each school will be randomly chosen for the grand prize.

Students can select books of their choice; however, parents are encouraged to help their children choose appropriate books for their age and ability. The International Reading Association suggests that parents look for reading materials that relate to their child’s interests, such as baseball, swimming, animals or nature.

Families should keep in mind that reading materials come in many forms. In addition to books, children’s magazines or online resources may link to a child’s interest. Book recommendations and digital book resources can be found on the Summer Reading Program webpage.

Summer Reading Bingo is also available on the district’s webpage to help further engage elementary students in the books they read. Reading Bingo encourages students to participate in a variety of fun activities and provides book recommendations. Bingo board squares include suggestions such as reading a book with a friend and using your library card to check out a book.

Additionally, the district is celebrating students’ favorite books on the Summer Reading Program Instagram account, @ptbororeads. Students can submit pictures throughout the summer for the opportunity to be featured in an Instagram post. Suggestions include a picture at the library, a favorite reading spot and a book you’re excited to read this summer.

