SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Joseph E. Robertson Park in Spring Lake Heights was home this weekend to a thrilling array of automobiles, all of which were manufactured in the United Kingdom.

According to Pat Durkin-Wignall, the organizer of the show for over 22 years, this year’s rendition of the event–which has been going on for 22 years–was a record turnout. Sixty vintage and new vehicles were on display by members of The Positive Earth Drivers Club (PEDC).

“We are happy to enjoy this event with fellow members and other British car enthusiasts,” said Durkin-Wignall. “It’s a great opportunity for camaraderie and to learn from other owners’ car tips and resources.”

Longtime car enthusiasts made their ways around the park’s little league baseball field to scope out cars of the rarest form; fathers brought their children to peruse with them, some even getting the chance to sit in the vintage leather-upholstered rides still capable of putting on the miles.

The event opens the driving season as the weather becomes warmer on the Jersey Shore. Such vehicles included Jaguars, Triumphs, Austin Healeys, Morgans, Aston Martin, Land Rover, Mini, MGB, Rolls Royce, MGTD, MGA, Sunbeam Alpine and Tigers and Lotus.

