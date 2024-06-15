BAY HEAD — The Seaweeders Garden Club of Bay Head and Mantoloking have announced the return of a garden tour coming this June.

On June 20, nine residential gardens throughout Bay Head and Mantoloking will be showcased, along with the garden known as “The Patch” maintained by the Seaweeders at the Bay Head Recycling Center.

Tickets cost $100 and benefit the various beautification initiatives the garden club works to do throughout the year, such as the many planters throughout the boroughs and the kids gardening club called the Seagulls.

With the ticket price, attendees also receive a luncheon and access to a boutique that will be located at Bay Head Yacht Club. The event will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Ann Castagnola, co-coordinator of the garden tour, told The Ocean Star, “We put on this garden tour every two years, and it brings in approximately 500 people, and it is a tour of different gardens in Bay Head and Mantoloking. Some are gardens tended to by the Seaweeders themselves, but a majority of them are just beautiful gardens who offered to be on the tour.”

She said, “This event has been around for many years. A lot of people enjoy coming to the area and seeing the homes. We usually have quite a few on the ocean, quite a few on the bay and then some in the residential section of Bay Head, back by the school.”

Tickets can be purchased by going online to the Seaweeders’ website at [seaweedersgardenclub.com], emailing Ms. Castagnola at acastagnola@comcast.net or going in-store at Andy’s in Bay Head at 524 Lake Ave.

