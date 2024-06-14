BAY HEAD — Bikes were plentiful at Bay Head School’s first annual Sharktown Hoedown, where students learned about bike safety from local police officers and were then treated to not only a delicious barbecue, but also saw an incredible stunt show.

School Resource Officer (SRO) Derek O’Neill told The Ocean Star, “One of the greatest things about living in a beach town is that you can travel by bicycle. As a result, our school students cycle far more than your average kid. Teaching bicycle safety is so important to avoid accidents or injuries. When I became the SRO for the Bay Head School, one of my goals was to hold a bike safety hoedown.”

SRO O’Neill said this event would not have been possible without Chief William Hoffman and the entire Bay Head Police Department, which helped organize the event. Also participating in the day’s festivities were the Bay Head & Mantoloking PBA Local 347 and Bay Head Home and School.

“All three of these organizations provided the funds necessary to host such a great event. Special thanks also goes out to Lenny’s Colonial Ranch Market, Burke’s Market, Broad Street Dough Co. and Shore Apparel. Our local businesses continually support our students; it’s another reason why our shore communities are so special,” said SRO O’Neill.

The Sharktown Hoedown provided a safety course run by certified bicycle officers to help teach students the rules for cyclists as well as e-bike safety. All students received a gift bag with items that promote bike safety.

Afterward, a barbecue with burgers, hot dogs and ice cream was provided to the students courtesy of the donations given to the police from the community.

“I have held many bike hoedowns over the years, but the Sharktown Hoedown is the best yet,” said SRO O’Neill.

SRO O’Neill thanked Kathleen Ebert and the Greater Mercer Transportation Management Team as well as The Point Pleasant Beach First Aid and Dive Team for showing up and giving the children a unique and educational experience. He also extended his thanks to Jackson Police Department and Point Pleasant Beach Police Department for assisting with the course, as well as the faculty and administration of the Bay Head School, with a special nod to Kim King and Amanda Appio, both of whom helped bring this event to life.

DJ Trish played music throughout the day, keeping the kids energized and music in the area as the students rode their bikes around the parking lot, similar to schools of sharks swimming in the ocean.

SRO O’Neill also thanked Kris Esposito of Point Bikes. He said, “Kris has been with me from the beginning of my career with the Point Pleasant Beach Bike Unit. He has helped with every rodeo I have ever held, and this one is no different. Again, thank you to all who made this event possible for the kids of the Bay Head School.”

The day concluded with a stunt show performed by Chris Clark of Dialed Action Sports, who expertly navigated an obstacle course and performed many impressive stunts on his mountain bike.

Principal Frank Camardo told The Ocean Star, “The first annual Sharktown Hoedown was a huge success and a great educational opportunity to promote bike safety among our students. A big thank you to Derek O’Neill and the Bay Head and Mantoloking police departments for organizing this event and emphasizing the importance of educating and promoting safe bike riding, particularly with the summer season approaching. I’m looking forward to this event again next year.”

