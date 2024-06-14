POINT PLEASANT — The mayor and council of Point Pleasant Borough have revealed details regarding plans for 5G towers that will eventually be coming to the borough.

At the June 10 meeting, the council introduced an ordinance regulating the use, placement and installation of 5G cell towers within the borough.

Mayor Robert Sabosik explained, “The federal government, with the changing technology, has allowed cellular companies to come into any town and erect towers to increase penetration and effectiveness of our cell phones…With the new technology of 5G, this has developed a need for different types of cell towers, which need to be closer together to get a full bar efficiency.”

“While the federal government has allowed cell companies the power to come into your town, we still retain the right to make it as pleasing as possible, to make it as hospitable as possible and create a cell tower that is not a detriment to our town in aesthetics or usage,” said the mayor.

This ordinance, which has fully replaced the old, outdated ordinance regarding cell towers, mandates that up to four telecommunications companies can, and must, use the towers, meaning each company does not get its own cell tower and must share with other agencies. All of the wiring and nodules are also located on the inside of the towers.

Mayor Sabosik said, “This is going to be a round or square tower. Everything is going to be internal, nothing external. Every tower can hold four different companies. I think that is very important because we don’t want one company to put up one pole, and then six months from now have another from another company.”

These poles would be roughly 40 to 45 feet tall, which is about the average height of telephone poles seen in the Jersey Shore area, and would be roughly three feet in diameter.

Mayor Sabosik said, “This is strictly to create a positive environment for our citizens. We are following the federal guidelines that we have to let (cell companies) come in. But, we have the constitutional right to develop a pole that is beneficial to our town, and that is what we have done with this.”

Mayor Sabosik also stressed that this ordinance is in anticipation of 5G poles being installed throughout the borough. As of press time, there are no concrete plans to install these poles soon, but they will be coming in the near future.

“We are getting different feedback from different companies. They want to put them on the main roads. No one has come in yet to start this program. This is in anticipation of them coming into our town,” said Mayor Sabosik.

He said borough officials anticipate between 10 to 20 poles will be installed through the main roads in the town, but a more concrete number will become available to the town once negotiations are finished.

“This is a 5G network. I heard they are already working all the way up to 10G already. While technology has moved slowly in the last 50 years, I think in the next 10 years our technology is going to explode and move quite effectively and efficiently,” said the mayor.

The mayor said he and the council members will do their best to try and keep these poles off residential streets and keep them exclusively on main roads.

A public hearing will be held on Monday, July 15 at 7 p.m. at the municipal building, 2233 Bridge Ave.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.