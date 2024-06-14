SEA GIRT — Howling Woods Farm, a local farm and educational nonprofit organization, is visiting the Sea Girt Library for the first time on Thursday, June 20 at 3 p.m.

The event is free to attend and open to all ages of the public. Those interested in attending can register either by calling the library directly, or emailing SGLibraryEvents@gmail.com.

Organization representatives will bring with them several of their domesticated hybrid dogs and wolves, also known as wolfdogs, and offer attendees the chance to learn more about them, meet them and take some photos.

“We love hosting events that are not only fun, but where people learn something,” said Luke. “Wolfdogs serve that purpose and also fit our summer reading theme – Adventure Begins at the Library – perfectly.”

Check out our other Sea Girt stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.