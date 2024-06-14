The Glimmer Glass Bridge along Fisk Avenue that connects Manasquan and Brielle has been closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic for repairs, according to a press release from the Monmouth County Department of Public Information.

According to the release, during a routine inspection of the popular drawbridge necessary repair work had been discovered. To perform repair work, the Monmouth County Division of Bridges closed the the bridges roadway.

The release states: “it is anticipated that the bridge will closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic for up to three weeks and there will be intermittent closures for marine traffic.”

Bridge operators will remain stationed on sight during the repair process to ensure safe marine travel, according to the release.

“I am directing County personnel to have a complete assessment of the Bridge performed so that we can make an informed decision of the totality of the repairs needed,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Department of Public Works and Engineering. “As always, the safety of our residents and visitors using this Bridge, and our entire infrastructure in Monmouth County, is always our top priority.”

The deteriorating bridge connects Brielle to the Manasquan beachfront and in the summer season funnels thousands of both local and visiting beach goers to the shoreline. According to the release, detour signs have already been posted along Fisk Ave.

