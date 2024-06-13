BAY HEAD — The Bay Head Yacht Club has given young, aspiring sailors a chance to earn their sea legs in free sailing classes offered through the school.

Recently, the spring sailing season concluded, along with end-of-year dismissal for Bay Head School.

However, for several weeks, this program allows third and fourth grad students to get real and practical experience out on the water. Taught by sailing instructors and volunteers from the Bay Head Yacht Club, these students are treated to a catered sailing experience.

West Walker, one of the sailing instructors, said this program teaches kids from the elementary school, whether they have experience or not, how to sail and the basics of boat safety.

“Most of them are complete beginners because they don’t do summer sailing aside from one or two of them, so we start with the parts of the boat, then we teach them how to sail. We start with how to steer and by the end of the program we will finally be getting to sail in the boat and teaching them how to use the sail to go upwind or downwind,” said West.

He said, “We also get to take them out on some other boats to get them a real sailing experience on the bay.”

Many of the dozen kids are always excited for this event, and look forward to it every week, not only to have a good time on the water, but also to hang out with their friends.

Leah Galarza, one of the young sailors said, “I love doing this because sometimes we get to do special activities that involve sailing.”

Franklin Uveges said, “I like doing stuff like this because this is so much fun.” This was a sentiment shared by many of the students involved in the program.

Another young sailor, Frankie Robinson, said his favorite part was less sailing, and more being able to jump into the water of the bay.

